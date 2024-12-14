Herd Drops to Charge

December 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Cleveland Charge 116-94.

Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with a double-double of 23 points and a team season-high 19 rebounds while Justin Moore followed with 15 points. Ibou Badji added a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The top scorer for the Cleveland Charge was JT Thor with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Charge started the game by scoring the first two baskets. Henry Ellenson and Ibou Badji combined for four points before Cleveland charged ahead to an 18-4 advantage within the first six minutes. The Herd cut down the double-digit lead with an 8-3 run powered by Yor Anei with four. The Charge remained full steam ahead outscoring the Herd by five points to close out the first quarter. Cleveland held a 30-16 edge at the break.

Cleveland opened the second quarter with an 11-2 dash to push ahead by 24. Jamal Bieniemy connected on a shot beyond the arc while Henry Ellenson added a slam dunk to bring the Herd within 20. The Herd slowed the Charge momentarily before Cleveland responded with seven straight points. The Charge accelerated to a near 30-point lead, but James Akinjo lit the Herd offense with back-to-back deep threes. Henry Ellenson secured a layup before both teams went quiet for two minutes. The Charge connected on the last two baskets of the half to go on top 65-33. Henry Ellenson and James Akinjo powered the Herd with eight points apiece in the first half.

Wisconsin rebounded by outscoring the Charge 7-2 in the first four minutes of the third quarter. The Charge tipped in one basket before the Herd continued to chip at the Cleveland lead coming within 25. The Charge tried to take control of the game, but Wisconsin was right there with an answer to every basket. Henry Ellenson broke the rhythm scoring back-to-back baskets. The Charge secured the last two baskets of the quarter going ahead 86-56.

Wisconsin continued to fight back, scoring seven of the first 12 points in the fourth quarter. The teams battled, answering every basket for over two minutes. Eventually, Cleveland was able to break away and go up by 34. Yor Anei responded with an uncontested three-pointer and dunk. Wisconsin continued the driving force hitting a 15-4 run powered by Ibou Badji with five. The Charge posted one shot before James Akinjo and Justin Moore knocked down one basket each to close out the game for the Herd. Cleveland beat the Herd 116-94.

The Herd will return home on Monday, Dec. 16 to take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 6:00 p.m. CST.

