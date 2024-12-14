Charge Sweep Grand Opening Weekend

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (7-7) completed a two-game sweep to begin their residence at Cleveland Public Hall after a 116-94 victory over the the Wisconsin Herd (2-11) on Saturday night.

Cleveland's JT Thor posted his second double-double of the season with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes. On assignment from the Cavs, Jaylon Tyson put up a line of 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 32 minutes. Jules Bernard scored 15 points and grabbed six boards with four assists in 28 minutes.

Emoni Bates saw his first action of the season for the Charge, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds in 24 minutes. Feron Hunt scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the year. Cleveland led the game wire-to-wire and by as many as 34 points to end the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season.

Wisconsin was paced by Henry Ellenson's 23 points and 18 rebounds in 42 minutes. Ibou Badji added his own double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds with six blocks in 24 minutes.

The 2024 NBA G League Showcase schedule will be announced next week. The Charge return home after the NBA G League Showcase for a pair of home games versus the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers) beginning Friday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m.!

