Devonte' Graham Shines in Debut, South Bay Falls to Valley

December 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







TEMPE, Ariz. - The South Bay Lakers fell to the Valley Suns 102-91 Friday night in the desert. Recent signee Devonte' Graham ignited South Bay's offense with 19 points to go with five rebounds, six assists and one steal while Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, followed suit with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

South Bay forward Jordan Goodwin posted 16 points off the bench along with three rebounds and two steals in his first game in a South Bay jersey since recovering from a hamstring injury. Forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon recorded 12 points, three rebounds and one steal while guard Jhonathan Dunn tallied 11 points, two rebounds and one assist off the bench. South Bay led by seven points in the fourth quarter but were overtaken by Valley's 11-0 run to take the lead and secure the victory.

Six Suns players finished the game scoring in double figures, including all five starters. Two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. led the team in scoring with 24 points along with seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Valley outrebounded South Bay by a 58-42 margin with two Suns players recording double digit rebounds. Center Mamadi Diakite posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with one assist. Forward Jalen Bridges followed suit and tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds with one assist, one steal and one block. Guard Jaden Shackelford rounded out the offense with 14 points off the bench and added eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The South Bay Lakers will next take off for the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 19 through Dec. 22. The Showcase schedule is to be determined.

