Legends Drop Rockers, 10-6

May 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT N.C - A five-run eighth inning for Lexington proved to be the difference as the Legends took game two of their series with the High Point Rockers by a 10-6 score on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

Lexington held a 5-2 lead entering the eighth when it sent nine men to the plate and scored five times with Drew Jemison and Osmy Gregorio each delivering two-run base hits.

Trailing 10-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Rockers made a strong push to tie the game. A double by Colin Moran, a walk to Zander Wiel and a throwing error on Lexington pitcher Carlos Martinez loaded the bases. Martinez then walked Jack Washer and Brian Parreira to bring home a pair of runs. D.J. Burt hit a sac fly for the third run of the inning and Ryan Grotjohn delivered an RBI single as the Rockers cut the margin to 10-6. But neither team scored in the ninth.

A solo homer from Ben Aklinski in the first put the Rockers up 1-0. Aklinski now leads the team with eight home runs this season.

The Legends responded in the second inning with an RBI double from Jemison and an RBI single from Gregorio to take a 2-1 lead.

High Point drew even at 2-2 in the bottom of the second after Evan Edwards doubled, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.

The Legends plated three runs in the third to take a 5-2 lead. An RBI double from Pedro Gonzalez and another RBI single from Gregorio brought home two runs. Keenan O'Brien scored on a sac fly from Aldenis Sanchez for Lexington to grab a 5-2 advantage.

The Legends reached High Point starter Neil Uskali (L, 0-2) for six hits and five runs during his three innings of work. Lexington starter Jose Acuna (W, 1-3) worked five inning, holding the Rockers to two hits while walking six and striking out seven.

High Point relievers David McKay and Braeden Ogle held off the Legends with two hitless innings each heading into the eighth. Lexington scored all five runs off reliever Garrett Schilling who yielded four hits with a walk and a strikeout.

The Rockers slipped to 18-12 for the season and now trail Gastonia (22-9) by 3.5 games in the race for the Atlantic League's South Division first half title.

The final game of the three-game series with Lexington will take place on Thursday, May 30th at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

