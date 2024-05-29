Big Sixth Inning Leads Gastonia Past Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Baseball Club 5-2 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Chad Smith plated the game's first run in the second inning, grounding an RBI single through the right side to score Taylor Kohlwey, giving the Ducks a 1-0 lead. The teams then traded solo home runs in the third. Justin Wylie went deep for Gastonia against Ducks starter Daniel Corcino, and Tyler Dearden launched one for Long Island off Gastonia starter Mike Wright Jr.

Wylie tied the game at two in the fifth with another solo homer to left-center. Gastonia then took a 5-2 lead with three runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Patrick Mazeika, Eric De La Rosa and Wylie.

Wright Jr. did not factor into the decision but pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two walks with one strikeout. Sean Poppen (2-1) earned the win, tossing three and two-thirds scoreless innings, yielding one hit while striking out three. Corcino (2-2) took the loss, conceding five runs on six hits and a walk in five and two-thirds innings with five strikeouts. Phoenix Sanders collected his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Ducks and Gastonia Baseball Club wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Golden Ticket Night, and the Ducks will be hiding special golden tickets throughout the ballpark. Those finding tickets can redeem them for a special prize from the team. It's also a Thirsty Thursday, and fans can enjoy a special buy one, get one half-price offer on EBBS craft beer throughout the game. The Duck Club restaurant and bar on the suite level will be open for all fans to enjoy as well. Left-hander Emilio Marquez (1-2, 3.86) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Gastonia southpaw Nick Wells (0-0, 0.00).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX . Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

