Lancaster Dumps Staten Island with Rally in Ninth

May 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers have figured out the late innings.

For the second time in the last three games, the Stormers rallied for a late come-from-behind win, scoring twice in the ninth for a 3-2 victory over Staten Island early Wednesday. It was Lancaster's third consecutive win.

With one out in the ninth, Cristian Santana grounded a single into left and departed for pinch runner Gaige Howard. Chris Proctor followed with a grounder to first baseman Luis Castro's, whose throw to second ended up in left field, giving the Stormers runners at the corners with one out. Joseph Carpenter ripped a single into left off Robbie Baker (1-2) to tie the game. Shawon Dunston, Jr. followed with a base hit to center, scoring Proctor for the 3-2 lead.

James Hoyt surrendered a one-out single to left by Nate Scantlin in the bottom of the ninth. After Castro fanned for the second out, the Stormers had a choice between facing former big league All-Star Pablo Sandoval or cleanup hitter Joe Dunand. Manager Ross Peeples opted for the latter, walking Sandoval intentionally. The move worked as Dunand flied out to right as Hoyt chalked up his third straight save.

Staten Island scored twice on starter Carsie Walker in the first inning. Scantlin singled on the right-hander's first pitch, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball. Castro drew a walk and was forced at second by Sandoval. After Dunand fanned, Ben Norman and Robert Brooks stung consecutive singles to drive Sandoval home for the 2-0 lead. Kolby Johnson walked to load the bases, but Walker struck out Korry Howell with his 42nd pitch of the inning.

Four other times in the game, the FerryHawks left a runner at third without scoring again.

Lancaster finally reached the scoreboard against Matt Reitz in the sixth. Kyle Kasser reached on a one-out single and stole second with two gone. Trace Loehr's single to left produced the run.

Carter Raffield (1-0) earned the win. The right-hander threw a strike to Norman, then missed with 11 straight pitches before coaxing a double play out of Johnson. He retired Howell on a routine fly to left to escape the jam.

The series finale takes place at 6:30 on Thursday evening. Either Max Green (1-3) or Jack Labosky (1-1) will take the mound for the Stormers against Staten Island ace Christian Capuano (5-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, starting at 6:25,

NOTES: Carpenter's single extended his streak to seven games...Santana has hit safely in 23 of 25...Dunston is batting .385 (15-39) in his last 12 games...The bullpen has not allowed a run in 9 2/3 innings in the winning streak...The game marked the first time this season the Stormers won without scoring five runs.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.