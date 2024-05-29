Devenney Drills Pair of Homers as Revs Bludgeon Birds

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution welcomed the Charleston Dirty Birds for the first time in 2024 and used an explosive offensive night to supplement a great first start for Jon Olsen, taking a 14-3 win on Tuesday night in front of 4,166 fans at WellSpan Park. Ciaran Devenney (two home runs) and Trey Martin each drove in four in a 15-hit attack by the Revs who are playing the series under their Latin branding, Ritmo de York.

Keon Barnum opened the scoring for Charleston with a two out RBI double in the first inning, but Charleston's lead did not stand for long.

A day after they did not have a base runner until the fourth inning in a late come-from-behind win, the Revs offense wasted no time in the first inning, jumping on Charleston starter Casey Cobb (0-3). After Jacob Rhinesmith reached on an error and Donovan Casey worked a walk, Martin drove both home on a double to left center. Colton Welker went the other way for a double of his own to score Martin and cap off a three-spot in the first and a quick 3-1 lead.

Alfredo Reyes started the second inning by working a ten-pitch walk before Devenney drove a ball just to the right of the Arch Nemesis and out of the park for his fourth longball of the season, building the lead to 5-1.

Devenney followed in the fourth with yet another two-run blast to left center field, ballooning the lead to 7-1. Matt McDermott scored on a Casey fielder's choice, and Casey scored on an error later in the frame to cap off a big four-run inning for York as the Revs led 9-1.

Tillman Pugh doubled to start the top of the fifth inning and scored on a fielder's choice and subsequent throwing error for Charleston's second run.

After the throwing error, Olsen (2-0) retired the final four batters he faced including two strikeouts in a perfect sixth to finish his first start with York. Across six innings, he gave up two runs on four hits while striking out five. It was York's second quality start in as many games after Aaron Fletcher allowed three runs over seven frames on Monday.

With two outs in the sixth inning, York expanded the lead even further as Martin drove in a pair with a double to deep right field and Welker singled him home to cap off another three-run frame, putting York up 12-2.

Denny Bentley worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh to throw a scoreless frame on his 26th birthday.

Courtney Hawkins knocked in a run with a single in the eighth inning before Alex Valverde got Barnum to ground into a 4-6-3 inning ending double play.

At the plate with the bases loaded in the eighth, Reyes came through with another big hit, knocking a two-run single into left field, capping off an explosive night for the offense.

Nelvin Correa tossed a 1-2-3 ninth in his season debut to cap off the series opening win.

Zach Neff will look to get back on track for the Revs on Wednesday as he takes the hill at 6:30 PM against Charleston southpaw Gabriel Rodriguez. It is Ritmo de York presented by Bilingual Conexion, Bark in the Park, Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, and YMCA Member Appreciation Day. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Devenney's two home run night is his second of the season and fourth by a Revs player this year; he reached four times, also drawing a pair of walks. Welker reached four times, including his first multi-hit game in a Revs uniform, a three-hit performance. McDermott extended his hitting streak to 15 games and his on-base streak to 27. The Revs pounded seven extra-base hits including a season-high five doubles. Martin had two of those doubles, going 3-for-5 with three runs in addition to his four RBI. Casey also scored three times. York totaled double digits in runs for the fourth time in the past nine games as the 14 runs were two shy of a season-high 16 set in the opening game of the homestand on Friday night. The Revs have won eight of their last 12 in addition to winning a suspended game completed during that stretch which counts toward an earlier date. York moves back into sole possession of first place, now 18-12 and one game in front of Staten Island who lost on Tuesday night.

