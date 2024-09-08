Lefebvre Scores Twice as Petes Fall to Wolves in Norwood

September 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Chase Lefebvre of the Peterborough Petes vs. the Sudbury Wolves

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering)

(Norwood, ON) - On Sunday, September 8, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Sudbury Wolves at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre in Norwood. The Wolves won the game by a score of 7-4, handing the Petes their first loss of the preseason.

Chase Lefebvre led the way for the Petes with two goals, bringing his preseason total to six in three games. Thanasi Marentette and Genc Ula rounded out the scoring, each netting their first goal as a Pete. Caden Taylor, Carson Cameron, Aiden Young, and Blake Gowan all had an assist in the game. Zach Bowen stopped 26/29 through the first two periods in net, while Masen Johnston stopped 12/16 in the third period.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Sudbury Goal - Nathan Villneuve (1), Assist - Kieron Walton (4)

Peterborough Goal - Thanasi Marentette (1), Assist - Caden Taylor (2)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal - Genc Ula (1), Assist - Carson Cameron (2)

Sudbury Goal - Lucas Di Giantommaso (1), Assists - Daks Klinkhammer (1), Hudson Chitaroni (1)

Sudbury Goal - Nathan Villeneuve (2), Assist - Kieron Walton (5)

Third Period:

Sudbury Goal - Chase Coughlan (2), Assists - Ethan Dean (1), Spencer Horgan (1)

Sudbury Goal - Nathan Villeneuve (3), Assists - Nolan Jackson (1), Spencer Horgan (2)

Peterborough Goal - Chase Lefebvre (5), Assist - Aiden Young (4)

Sudbury Goal - Kieron Walton (3), Assist - Nathan Villeneuve (1)

Peterborough Goal - Chase Lefebvre (6), Assist - Blake Gowan (1)

Sudbury Goal - Chase Coughlan (3), Assist - Noah Kohan (1)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, September 21 when they host the Guelph Storm at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket details can be found. The game will also be streamed live on the Petes official YouTube page.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

