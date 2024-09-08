IceDogs Pre-Season Game Today at 2pm
September 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The IceDogs play their first and only pre-season game at home today at 2pm when they welcome the Brantford Bulldogs to town.
The IceDogs won their last matchup on Friday with a 5-2 victory. Tickets are only $5, $1 of every ticket will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Niagara so come out for a fun afternoon in support of the Humane Society!
Click here to purchase tickets, or call the Meridian Centre Box Office at 905-684-0482. You can also come to the box office before puck drop!
Thank you for the continued support and we hope to see you at the rink today!
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2024
- IceDogs Pre-Season Game Today at 2pm - Niagara IceDogs
- Game Preview: Rangers Head to Oshawa Looking to Continue Perfect Preseason Record - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.