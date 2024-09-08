IceDogs Pre-Season Game Today at 2pm

The IceDogs play their first and only pre-season game at home today at 2pm when they welcome the Brantford Bulldogs to town.

The IceDogs won their last matchup on Friday with a 5-2 victory. Tickets are only $5, $1 of every ticket will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Niagara so come out for a fun afternoon in support of the Humane Society!

Click here to purchase tickets, or call the Meridian Centre Box Office at 905-684-0482. You can also come to the box office before puck drop!

Thank you for the continued support and we hope to see you at the rink today!

