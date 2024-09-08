Five Shootouts, Five Wins

September 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener continued their preseason win streak, extending it to five straight shootout wins, on the road in Oshawa Sunday evening. Trent Swick broke the game open just past halfway through the first to put the Rangers ahead. Swick leads the team in goals and points through the preseason with one game to go. Oshawa tied the game late in the first before a back-and-forth second period put Oshawa up 3-2 heading into the third. Adrian Misaljevic scored Kitchener's goal in the second as Tanner Lam added his second point of the game with an assist. Early in the third Cameron Arquette scored his first goal of the preseason to tie the game, being the last goal scored in regulation to force a shootout. Luca Romano was the only player to find the twine in the shootout, securing the win for the Blueshirts.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

OSH 0, KIT 1

12:34 Trent Swick (3) - Tanner Lam, Cameron Reid - PPG

OSH 1, KIT 1

18:13 Tristan Delisle (1) - Tyler Graham, Zackary Sandhu

2nd Period

OSH 2, KIT 1

0:52 Owen Griffin (3) - Lauri Sinivuori, Zackary Sandhu

OSH 2, KIT 2

7:51 Adrian Misaljevic (1) - Tanner Lam

OSH 3, KIT 2

15:20 Shawn Costello (1) - Brady Blaseg, Brady Smith

3rd Period

OSH 3, KIT 3

4:17 Cameron Arquette (1) - Matthew Andonovski, Justin Bottineau

Shootout

OSH 3, KIT 4

KIT:

Trent Swick - Miss

Tanner Lam - Miss

Luca Romano- Goal

OSH:

Owen Griffin - Miss

Lauri Sinivuori - Miss

Luca D'Amato - Miss

The Stars:

First Star: Owen Griffin (1G)

Second Star: Jacob Oster (36 Saves, 3 GA)

Third Star: Tanner Lam (2A)

The Goalies:

Oshawa's Jacob Oster made 36 saves on 39 shots in the shootout loss. In net for the shootout win, Jason Schaubel made 18 saves on 21 shots to back the Rangers to victory.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OSH 21, KIT 40

Powerplay: OSH 0-6, KIT 1-6

FO%: OSH 46.9%, KIT 53.1%

Up Next: Kitchener will complete the preseason, attempting to go undefeated on September 21st in Brantford before kicking off the regular season against Erie at home on Friday, September 27th. The home opener will be a tightly contested rematch between the two teams who played each other in the first round of the playoffs last spring. Kitchener won the series 4-2, closing the series out with a 3-2 overtime win in game six.

