Game Preview: Rangers Head to Oshawa Looking to Continue Perfect Preseason Record

September 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers hit the road for their first preseason away game this Sunday at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

The Rangers swept the preseason series against the Generals ahead of the 2023-24 preseason. In the first preseason matchup, the Rangers took down the Generals on home ice, 5-3. A week later, the Blueshirts travelled to Oshawa and won in commanding fashion, cruising to an 11-3 win. Across those two games, the Rangers outscored the Generals 16-6. In the 2023-24 regular season, the out-of-conference foes split the season series as each team earned a victory on the road. The Rangers took the first game of the new year, winning 3-2 in January at Tribute Communities Centre. The teams wouldn't face off again until the end of March, the Rangers' second last regular season game, where the Generals earned a 2-1 overtime win. Over the past five years, Kitchener has had the upper hand, holding a 4-2-2-0 record against the Generals throughout the previous eight meetings.

TEAM STATISTICS:

After the Rangers swept the Preseason Showcase outright on Labour Day weekend, winning all three exhibition games against the Erie Otters, Saginaw Spirit, and Brantford Bulldogs, the Rangers earned their fourth win of the preseason, taking down the Brampton Steelheads 5-4 in a shootout on home ice Friday. With the win, the Rangers maintain the best preseason record in the OHL, remaining unbeaten and improving to an impressive 4-0-0-0 record. The Rangers hold a goal differential of 17-13 and the penalty-kill has been effective, operating at 78.6%, and they capitalized on the powerplay for the first time in the preseason on Friday night.

In contrast, the Generals have played in two preseason games before taking on the Rangers on Sunday. Oshawa dropped their first contest to the Barrie Colts, losing a close game, 5-4. On Saturday, the Generals travelled to Guelph in a matchup against the Storm, winning 6-5 to improve their preseason record to 1-1-0-0. Their goal differential stands at an even 10, with a powerplay percentage of 9% and a success rate of 75% on the penalty kill through two games.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS: (4-0-0-0 Preseason)

Throughout their four-game win streak in the preseason, the Rangers now have 13 players who have earned at least one point throughout exhibition play. After the comeback win on Friday, which saw the Rangers overcome a 4-2 deficit in the third period and earn their fourth shootout victory of the preseason, Luca Romano, took home first star of the game with two goals and an assist. Newly named captain Matthew Andonovski found the back of the net, and Tanner Lam scored his second goal of preseason action. Heading into their fifth contest, Luca Romano, Tanner Lam, and Trent Swick lead the team in goals with two. Swick has tallied the most points for the club with five (2G, 3A) through the four games.

SCOUTING THE GENERALS: (1-1-0-0 Preseason)

After their first two preseason games on the road, the Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre. Matthew Buckley currently leads the team in preseason goal-scoring with three and is tied for most points with Owen Griffin with four through two games.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will wrap up preseason action on Saturday, September 21st at 7:00 p.m. against the Brantford Bulldogs at the Brantford Civic Centre. Following the conclusion of the preseason, the Rangers will hold their home opener on Friday, September 27th at 7:00 p.m. in a playoff rematch against the Erie Otters - You won't want to miss it!!

Tickets to all Rangers action at The Aud can be purchased online here or at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing.

