NWSL Bay FC

Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Racheal Kundananji

August 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video


Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Racheal Kundananji

Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji understands what it's like to lack the resources she needs to play the game she loves. Her work with Soccer Without Borders helps provide local children with everything they need to play soccer and encourage them to stay in the game.

#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide

Check out the Bay FC Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central