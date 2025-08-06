Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Racheal Kundananji

August 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji understands what it's like to lack the resources she needs to play the game she loves. Her work with Soccer Without Borders helps provide local children with everything they need to play soccer and encourage them to stay in the game.

