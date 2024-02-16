Latinovich Shines In 1-0 Victory Over Fayetteville

PEORIA, IL - Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich held the line for the Peoria Rivermen as they edged the Fayetteville Marksmen 1-0 at Carver Arena on Friday night. The win marked Peoria's first against the Marksmen this season.

The battle began in the first period with quality chances at both ends of the ice, but solid goaltending and solid defensive plays by the Peoria and Fayetteville defensive corps kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes...

Peoria was able to break through after a won face-off at the right-wing dot. Jordan Ernst, at the right-wing point, fired a wrist shot on the net that was deflected in the slot by Dante Zapata. The deflection forced the puck to sail into the top shelf and into the back of the net to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Solid goaltending by Nick Latinovich ensured that the Rivermen lead continued into the third period as he held the Marksmen off the board through forty minutes.

The third period saw the Marksmen come at Latinovich with everything they had, but the Rivermen netminder had his best period of the night, stonewalling Fayetteville, even when they had a six-on-four advantage in the final two minutes. In the end, Latinovich made 18 saves to record his league-leading fifth shutout of the season and second in as many starts. With the victory, the Rivermen overtook the Marksmen for sole possession of second place in the SPHL.

The Rivermen will host the Marksmen again on Saturday night at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm.

