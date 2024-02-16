ThunderBolts Defeated 7-0 at Roanoke

Roanoke, Va.: In a game that Evansville will look to quickly move on from, the Thunderbolts did not have very much go their way as they were defeated by a 7-0 score in Roanoke on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, February 24th against the Peoria Rivermen, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

First period goals from Jacob Kelly and Savva Smirnov put the Rail Yard Dawgs ahead early by a 2-0 score. In the second period, Smirnov and Tommy Munichiello further extended the lead to 4-0, despite a much better start to the second period for Evansville. The Rail Yard Dawgs added another three goals in the third period despite Evansville again matching Roanoke in shots on goal, with Smirnov finishing the hat trick, along with late goals from Mac Jansen and CJ Stubbs. In goal, Brendahn Brawley stopped 19 of 23 shots before being swapped for Ty Taylor, who finished in goal with 10 saves on 13 shots. The Thunderbolts and Rail Yard Dawgs meet again for the final time this season on Saturday, February 17th at Berglund Center.

