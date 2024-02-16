Game Preview: February 16 vs. Quad City

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers host the Quad City Storm for game one of their 3-game series tonight for Dino Race Night!

Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: icefly.co/DinoRace

Ice Flyers Record: 17-18-1-1 (36 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 5-2 win over the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday, February 10.

Quad City Storm Record: 19-18-0-0 (38 points, 6th)

Quad City Storm's Last Game: 3-1 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Wednesday, February 14.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during game on February 18, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Rally Gulf Coast

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #74 Jordan Henderson's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed 15th anniversary jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

