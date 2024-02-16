Cmunt Grabs A Pair But Macon Edged Out By Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN - With some new faces in the line-up, the Macon Mayhem would look for a spark against a foe needing to do the same in the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Macon would capitalize on a quick powerplay in the opening parts of the game. Justin Cmunt would drive into the offensive zone and rip a shot by Steeves from the high slot; Mayhem netminder Jimmy Poreda and Jake Goldowski would tally assists on the Cmunt score. A spat of extracurriculars would ensue late in the first after Brad Jenion caught a stick to the face from Rex Moe, leading Jenion to drop the gloves with Riley Robertson. Knoxville would threaten throughout the period, but Poreda would be stout, stopping all 8 shots to preserve the 1-0 lead.

Knoxville would even the game early in the second courtesy of a goal from Derek Osik. Knoxville would control the second frame, but Poreda and the Mayhem defense would shut down those chances for the Ice Bears throughout the period. Macon's penalty kill unit was also excellent to keep the game even at one at the break.

Former Mayhem player Justin Levac would strike in the early part of the third to capture a 2-1 advantage for the Ice Bears. Macon would immediately turn up the heat but would be bested by Zane Steeves for a spell. However, Justin Cmunt and Macon's man advantage would strike again as Cmunt absolutely sniped a shot off assists from Goldowski and Dan Winslow. Not long after, Poreda would make an incredible kick-save on a screened shot to keep the game even. Poreda would make an initial stop late in the game, but Brett Mecrones would emerge in the chaos to regain the Knoxville advantage. The Mayhem would fight furiously but be unable to get it back, falling by a 3-2 final score.

Macon will be right back at it in Knoxville tomorrow night before returning home on Monday night to host the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs. TICKETS FOR THAT ONE ARE JUST $5 so come join the fun! For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

