Rivermen Sign Zach Wilkie for 2024-25 Season

August 1, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced this week their second signing for the 2024-25 campaign. Defenseman Zach Wilkie has signed with the Rivermen for his fourth season in the River City.

"We are so excited to have the best D in the league back with us. Zach brings the energy and effort needed daily to allow us to be successful," said Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel. "He is phenomenal on and off the ice for the Peoria Rivermen and he is becoming the face of the culture we built here in Peoria. I can't say enough of the kid. We are lucky to have him."

Wilkie, a native of Villa Park, IL, came onto the professional scene in 2021-22, where he helped Peoria to their first President's Cup championship and was an SPHL All-Rookie selection. The following season Wilkie paced all SPHL defensemen with 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) and was named SPHL Defenseman of the Year.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Wilkie was tied for first in defensemen scoring 41 points, and was tied for the league lead in plus-minus (+32). Wilkie was instrumental in the playoffs for Peoria, contributing six points (two goals, four assists) en route to the Rivermen's second President's Cup crown.

Zach Wilkie is the first defenseman and second Rivermen signed for the upcoming 2024-25 season, he also is the second assistant captain from last year's championship squad to be signed. The Rivermen are set to begin their season on Saturday, October 19 on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

