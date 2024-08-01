2024-25 Charity Games Announced

August 1, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc Announce Charity Nights for 2024-25 Season

The Huntsville Havoc continue their tradition of community support with a series of charity nights scheduled for the 2024-25 season. Building on the success of previous fundraising efforts, the team aims to surpass their remarkable contributions to local charities.

Mighty Havoc Night

Friday, November 15th: Mighty Havoc Night will be the first charity night of the year, where the jersey auction proceeds will benefit the Huntsville Hospital Pediatric ICU. This event promises to unite fans for a night of excitement and generosity, supporting critical care for young patients.

Grateful Dead Night

Friday, November 22nd: Grateful Dead Night will feature a jersey auction benefiting the Light the Lamp Foundation. Fans can enjoy the themed night while contributing to a foundation that amplifies the team's charitable efforts within the community.

Star Wars Night

Friday, November 29th: A fan favorite, Star Wars Night, returns with proceeds from the jersey auction going to Kids to Love. This event combines the magic of the Star Wars universe with the spirit of giving, and aiding children in need.

Peanuts Holiday Game

Friday, December 20th: The Peanuts Holiday Game will see jersey auction proceeds benefiting United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) Huntsville. Celebrate the holiday season with the beloved Peanuts characters while supporting a worthy cause.

Melissa George Night

Saturday, January 18th: Continuing a heartfelt tradition, the 19th annual Melissa George Night will raise funds for the Huntsville Hospital Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. This night honors Melissa George's memory and supports neonatal care.

#iHeartHsv Night

Friday, February 21st: #iHeartHsv Night will benefit the Light the Lamp Foundation through its jersey auction. This event showcases the Havoc's dedication to local charities and community involvement.

Racing Night

Saturday, March 1st: Racing Night will feature a jersey auction benefiting Manna House. Fans can enjoy the thrill of racing-themed entertainment while contributing to a charity that provides essential services to those in need.

Military Night

Saturday, March 29th: The season's charity events conclude with Military Night, supporting Still Serving Veterans. This night honors our servicemen and women, with jersey auction proceeds aiding veterans in their transition to civilian life.

The Huntsville Havoc's commitment to community support is evident in their extensive charity work. Last season, the team raised $313,111 for various charitable organizations, surpassing $2.5 million in total contributions over the past 20 years. Fundraising events included themed jersey auctions and other initiatives that generated significant enthusiasm and participation from fans.

Jersey auctions have been a cornerstone of these efforts, with themed nights drawing in supporters. Standout events such as Star Wars Night, Peanuts Night, and Military Night have become fan favorites, contributing substantial funds to their respective causes.

One notable contributor last season was Tyler Piacentini, whose specialty jerseys raised over $10,000 for the Matt Brown Foundation. Piacentini's personal connection to the foundation underscores the impactful nature of these events.

Beyond jersey auctions, the Havoc engage with the community through various activities. Melissa George Night included player-signed sticks, and mascots Chaos and Rukus frequently appear at charity events. The team also donates items for giveaways, raffles, and auctions.

The Havoc's efforts benefit numerous charities, including Manna House, Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Foundation, Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Still Serving Veterans, Matt Brown Foundation, Toys for Tots, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, United Cerebral Palsy, Tunnels to Towers, and the Havoc's Light the Lamp Foundation. The Light the Lamp Foundation, although not a charity itself, serves as a conduit for the team to support local charities.

The community's response to these events has been overwhelmingly positive, and the Havoc plan to continue their tradition of giving back with more fundraising initiatives in the upcoming season. Join the Huntsville Havoc this season to make a difference while enjoying thrilling hockey action.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.