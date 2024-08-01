Forward Sean Gulka Returns to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL - Pensacola Ice Flyers Head Coach, Gary Graham, announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Sean Gulka for the upcoming season. This marks the first official signing made by the Ice Flyers in preparation for the 2024-25 season.

"Sean brings a lot of excitement and versatility to our lineup," said Graham. "He is a team first guy that buys in to what we are trying to become and I'm excited to see how he continues to help our club."

Gulka, 24, recorded 13 points (6g, 7a) in 42 games with Pensacola during the 2023-24 season. The 6'3", 205-pound forward also recorded a career high 130 penalty minutes giving fans plenty to cheer for throughout the season. The Langley, British Columbia, native started his professional career in Pensacola at the tail end of the 2021-22 season playing four games. In the 2022-23 season, he played 7 games for the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays before returning to Pensacola where he tallied 10 points (5g, 5,a) and 45 penalty minutes in 24 games.

