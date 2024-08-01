Mayhem Release New Branding and Logos for 2024-25 Season

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, released a freshly-designed branding package on Thursday evening. The announcement and unveiling came as part of a press conference for season ticket holders and local media at the Macon Centreplex.

The identity, created by Boca Raton, Fla. based graphic designer Jason Villanti of Redpin Design, is a fresh characterization of a viking as a bold and determined character, embodying the heart of Georgia. The viking has retained some elements of his past, like his red beard, battle worn helmet and missing tooth, but is now re-energized in black instead of navy.

"I was thrilled when the club reached out and asked us to work together with them to create a fresh new look for Macon," said Villanti. "It was our intent from the jump to re-imagine something new while recognizing and paying homage to the Mayhem's past."

The team's color change is not limited to replacing navy blue with black. A new ice blue has been added with black as well as Mayhem red and white. All colors are showcased in the team's new primary logo.

The viking's beard features a hidden letter "M" near the chin, tying his identity back to the Mayhem as well as the city of Macon.

"We worked on this new face of the franchise for hours on end," said team owner/CEO Chuck Norris. "Jason and I were meticulous in making sure we created a fresh and intimidating look for the franchise to relate itself with, while also retaining the Mayhem identity that the fanbase has grown attached to."

The team's new identity is immediately active, and all previous branding with navy-and-red is considered defunct. The Mayhem will have a limited run of merchandise with the new branding available for purchase beginning on Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m.

