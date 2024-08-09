Rivermen Sign ECHL Vet Carlos Fornaris

August 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced this week the signing of another forward to the 2024-25 roster. Carlos Fornaris has been signed to the Rivermen and marks the fourth forward to be signed by Peoria this offseason.

A native of Miami, Florida, Fornaris has spent the last four seasons in the professional ranks at both the ECHL and the SPHL level. Fornaris has suited up with the Wheeling Nailers, Allen Americans, Worcester Railers, and Atlanta Gladiators in the ECHL and played 27 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen in the SPHL in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Fornaris has 32 career SPHL points in 27 games. Fornaris played most of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns with the Gladiators.

"We are extremely excited about working with Carlos," said Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel. "His energy and enthusiasm to bring another championship to Peoria will help continue our culture of excellence. At the point of his career, winning and environment is key and that's what our players are all about."

Before entering the professional ranks, Fornaris played four years of Division III college hockey with New England College. He earned conference All-Rookie Team (2016-17), Second Team All-Conference (2018-19) and First Team All-Conference (2019-20) honors while playing in the New England Hockey Conference. Fornaris netted 125 points (27 goals, 98 assists) in 103 collegiate games.

Fornaris marks the sixth Rivermen signing this offseason along with fellow forwards Alec Baer, Jordan Ernst, Tristan Trudel, and defensemen Zach Wilkie and Nicholas Aromatario. The Rivermen are set to begin their season on Saturday, October 19 on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

