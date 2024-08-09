Roanoke Brings Back Pepe, 2023-2024 SPHL Defensemen of the Year

August 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that Brendan Pepe has signed a contract for the 2024-2025 season.

The 2024-2025 season will be Pepe's third professional season with the Dawgs. Pepe was on Roanoke's 2022-2023 SPHL President's Cup Championship team and was named the 2023-2024 SPHL Defensemen of the Year, while also earning All-SPHL First Team Honors.

The New Jersey native recorded 13 goals and 28 assists totaling 41 points in the 2023-2024 regular season. Pepe ended the regular season with an impressive plus-minus rating of 24, the second-highest of any player on the roster.

Head Coach Dan Bremner said, "Last season we expected Pepe to continue the progress he made in his rookie season... He did that and much more. He proved himself an elite level defenseman both, offensively and defensively. We're expecting Pepe to take more of a leadership role on the back end this season." Bremner also noted that Pepe played in all 56 regular season games, calling him an "absolute iron man."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

