Marksmen Kick-Off 2024-25 Signings, Ink Nick Parody

August 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Nick Parody to the 2024-25 training camp roster.

"We're excited to bring Nick back," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He is versatile on the back end and can play multiple situations. He played a lot of minutes for us last year and is a great piece of our D-core."

Parody, 26, was a consistent presence on the Fayetteville blueline during the 2023-24 season, playing big minutes in 45 games for the Black and Orange.

The Harrisburg, Penn. product made a six-game Marksmen debut in Spring 2022 and has 10 assists in 51 regular-season SPHL games with Fayetteville.

Parody's steady play last season earned him a call-up to the ECHL's Rapid City Rush, where he played 12 games and registered an assist.

Parody and the Marksmen will bring in the 2024-25 season on home ice at the Crown Coliseum October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is by becoming a season ticket holder through the tickets page at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.