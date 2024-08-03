Peoria Signs Three Returners for 2024-25 Season

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced this weekend that they have signed three returners from last year's President's Cup Championship squad to the 2024-25 roster. These include forwards Jordan Ernst and Tristan Trudel along with defenseman Nicholas Aromatario.

Jordan Ernst, a native of Mokena, Illinois, will enter his sixth season in the SPHL and fifth with the Rivermen. Ernst is no stranger to championship success, winning the President's Cup three times in his career (Pensacola in 2021, Peoria in 2022 & 2024). Ernst is just one of nine players in the history of the SPHL to be a three-time President's Cup winner. Ernst contributed 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in the regular season and five more points in the playoffs. Ernst has 113 points in 144 regular season games with the Rivermen.

Tristan Trudel, son of Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy, burst onto the scene in his rookie campaign last year. Trudel scored two goals in his first home game with the Rivermen and finished the season with 13 goals and one assist. Trudel, no stranger to physical play, garnered 89 penalty minutes in 36 games played. The 21-year-old rookie was named the Rivermen Fan Favorite Player for the 2023-24 season in which he became the first son to play for his father in SPHL history. Before embarking on his professional career, Trudel spent several seasons with the Peoria Mustangs junior program. Trudel has recently signed a professional tryout contract with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

Nicholas Aromatario, a native of Woodbridge, Ontario Canada, played four games with the Rivermen and one more in the playoffs. Coming to Peoria after completing four years of NCAA-division III college hockey with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the 25-year-old defenseman scored in his first game with the Rivermen. Aromatario will still be classified as a rookie this coming season but will have vital experience under his belt to take on a larger role with the Peoria defensive corps.

The three signings bring the Rivermen up to five total for next season (three forwards, and two defensemen) all being veterans of the 2024 President's Cup run. The Rivermen are set to begin their season on Saturday, October 19 on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

