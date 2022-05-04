Late Surge Pushes 'Birds Past 'Flies to Snap Losing Streak

COLUMBIA, S.C.- After being held without a baserunner for the first five innings, the Delmarva Shorebirds woke up the bats in the second half of the game as they surged back for a 5-1 win against the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park.

Fireflies (8-15) starter Noah Cameron was perfect for the first five innings against the Shorebirds (7-16), striking out seven, but ended up not factoring into the decision.

Columbia had a 1-0 lead when Cameron departed after five however as Rubendy Jaquez smacked a solo homer in the fourth, his first of the season.

Cameron was relieved after five frames and Isaac De León greeted the new arm Heribert Garcia with a solo homer, his first of the year, to start the sixth and tie the game at 1-1. Josué Cruz then walked and after a flyout, Luis Valdez swatted a two-run homer, his first of the year, to vault Delmarva ahead 3-1.

The Shorebirds tacked on insurance runs in the seventh and eighth thanks to a Cruz RBI single and Darell Hernaiz RBI double.

Jake Lyons (2-0) picked up his second straight win for Delmarva, firing three shutout innings while allowing two hits and three walks, striking out four.

Garcia (2-2) was hung with the loss for Columbia after allowing five runs on four hits and two walks in 2.1 frames.

The Shorebirds continue their series with the Fireflies on Thursday, May 5. Ryan Long (0-1, 4.15) gets the ball for Delmarva against Samuel Valerio (0-0, 1.93) for Columbia. First pitch from Segra Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

