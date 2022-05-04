Columbia Fireflies Game Notes May 4 vs Delmarva

The Fireflies continue their series vs the Delmarva Shorebirds today at 12:05 pm at Segra Park. LHP Noah Cameron (0-1, 5.65 ERA) climbs the bump for Columbia, while Delmarva works RHP Juan De Los Santos (1-2, 1.59 ERA).

Today, the Fireflies are playing their first day game since 2019! So on your lunch break, head on over to the ballpark to enjoy a ball game. You can even celebrate White Claw Wednesday with us! All 16 oz White Claws are only $5. Tickets start at $5 and are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FOUR-RUN SECOND, SHUTDOWN BULLPEN SNAPS SKID: The Columbia Fireflies used a four-run second inning and four hitless innings of relief from the pen to beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 4-3 to snap their losing streak at Segra Park Tuesday night. The make-it inning for the Columbia Fireflies was the second. Columbia got the line moving as each of the first five hitters reached base safely. The inning began with a Guillermo Quintana base knock and then Enrique Valdez pulled a double to set the table for the bottom half of the order. After that, Francis Grullon was able to crack the score column open. The designated hitter singled to plate Quintana and send Valdez to third. Then Edgar Martinez reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases with no outs. The big crack came from Wilmin Candelario. The shortstop snuck a liner up the third baseline and into the Fireflies bullpen to score a pair of runs to tie the game 3-3. Candelario finished the game with two hits, his second two-hit outing of the season.

I LIKE TO LIVE ON THE EDGE: Four of Columbia's eight wins have come by a single run. If that weren't a wild enough stat, the Fireflies actually hold a 4-1 record in one-run games. Three of those wins have come in Segra Park. Last night's one-run win was the first that was not a walk-off win for the Fireflies at Segra Park. Columbia also grabbed the lead late in their 7-6 victory over Myrtle Beach April 28. They scored four in the eighth inning to lock down that game.

TEAM CLANK: Last night the Fireflies committed two errors at Segra Park. Columbia leads Minor League Baseball with 47 errors in their first 22 games. The next closest team is the Delmarva Shorebirds, who has committed 44 errors so far this season. Columbia also has the lowest fielding percentage in baseball, a mark of .942. Delmarva has the next lowest, a .944 clip.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: Reliever Luis Barroso has been the guy in late and close situations for the Columbia Fireflies. This season, the Fireflies have converted two saves in three opportunities and all three of those situations have come with the Panama native on the bump. Barroso has converted back-to-back opportunities.

THE DECISION MAKER: Fireflies starter Luinder Avila has made five starts this season, and he has received five decisions. He is settled with a 2-3 record and through 22 games, he has both the most wins and the most losses for the Fireflies pitching staff. One could say that he makes the decision of what the outcome of the game will be.

THE CANDYMAN CAN: Shortstop Wilmin Candelario got off to a slow start in 2022, but he's been slowly rounding into form the last few weeks. It started with the 20-year-old drawing eight walks in four games from April 20-27, but the hits have started to roll in. Candelario had a three hit game April 28 and yesterday, got his second multi-hit game of the year when he roped a pair against Delmarva. In his last five games, Candelario is hitting .313 (5-16), the highest average of any Columbia player in that time. He's also stolen a pair of bases and has four RBI during the run.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, continued his hot stretch, notching eight innings and 14 strikeouts while allowing just a pair of runs to score in his last two outings. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.76 during the stretch.

