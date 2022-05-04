Perfect Start Wasted in 5-1 Loss

COLUMBIA, SC - After a Noah Cameron perfect handful of innings on the bump, the bullpen allowed five runs the next four innings as Columbia couldn't hold on in a 5-1 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park.

Delmarva (7-16) got things going against reliever Heribert Garcia (L, 2-2) in the sixth inning. Isaac De Leon homered to lead off the frame to tie the game 1-1. After a walk, Garcia served up another homer to Luis Valdez to put the Shorebirds in front 3-1.

Garcia allowed one run in both the seventh and eighth innings, which put the Fireflies (8-15) in a 5-1 rut for the final.

Noah Cameron got off to the best start of his young career during the day game. The southpaw spun five perfect innings, fanning seven Shorebirds batters before handing things to the bullpen. During the outing, his ERA dropped from 5.65 to 4.19.

Rubendy Jaquez started out the scoring. The switch hitter ripped a ball beyond the right field fence in the first off starter Juan De Los Santos to put the Fireflies in front 1-0.

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow evening at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Samuel Valerio (0-0, 1.93 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and RHP Ryan Long (0-1, 4.15 ERA) gets going for the Shorebirds.

