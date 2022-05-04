Carolina Survives Augusta's Late Rally

ZEBULON, NC: A well-pitched second game between the Augusta GreenJackets (12-11) and Carolina Mudcats (13-10) came down to the very end as the Mudcats walked off the GreenJackets in the ninth inning to take the first two games of the series with a 4-3 win.

Augusta scored first for the second consecutive night as a slowly hit ground-ball back to the mound from the bat of Adam Zebrowski got the GreenJackets on the board as Caleb Durbin scored from third with his great speed to make it 1-0.

Behind another strong start from AJ Smith-Shawver, the GreenJackets were able to hold their 1-0 lead into the fifth until the Mudcats came through with another crooked number by scoring three times. It started with an RBI double by Jose Sibrian that scored Jesus Chirinos to even the score. Zack Raabe then traded places with Sibrian as he also doubled to right-field to give Carolina a 2-1 edge. They would add one more run on a single by Eduardo Garcia to wrap up the frame, pushing the lead to 3-1.

That score would remain in check until the eighth inning when Augusta brought the tying run to the plate in Connor Blair and he would deliver the punch to tie the game as he blasted his first home run of the season over the left-field wall to even the game at three all.

Rolddy Munoz entered the game in relief for Tyler Owens who dealt two scoreless innings of relief, and the hard-throwing right-hander would keep the game knotted up at three as he put down the Mudcats in order with a pair of strikeouts to send the game to the ninth still tied.

After the GreenJackets came up empty in their half of the ninth. Munoz returned to the mound to try and force extras. He struck out Alberis Ferrer to begin the inning, but then a long double by Jose Sibrian put himself into scoring position where Zack Raabe would then proceed to end the ball game with a single to right field, breaking the hearts of the GreenJackets once again with their fifth walk-off loss of the season.

Michele Vassalotti earned the victory for Carolina with Rolddy Munoz taking the loss for Augusta in the 4-3 defeat.

AJ Smith-Shawver delivered his second consecutive impressive start on the mound for the GreenJackets where he covered five innings and struck out seven, tying his career-high from his last start. The first home run of the season for Connor Blair in the eighth inning leads the offensive highlights for Augusta as well as Adam Zebrowski who reached twice while also producing an RBI of his own.

The series continues from Zebulon on Thursday night as Landon Leach toes the slab for Augusta against Edwin Jimenez for the Mudcats. First pitch from Five County Stadium is set for 7:00 pm.

