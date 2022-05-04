Baker Named Carolina League Player of Month for April

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Dru Baker has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for April, Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday afternoon. The outfielder was a key cog in the lineup as the team went 12-8 during the season's opening month.

Baker posted a .435 batting average with three home runs and 14 runs batted in over the course of 13 games. He missed the final four games of the month after fouling a ball off of his foot on April 26. He currently leads the Carolina League in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. Baker has worked 11 walks while striking out just seven times.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Baker in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech University. Following the draft, he played in 12 games for the FCL Rays, hitting .289 with 10 runs batted in. Baker is originally from Tomball, TX.

