Late Rally Not Enough as Woodpeckers Drop Opener in Extras

Columbia, SC - The Fayetteville Wooodpeckers (6-3) erased a 4-0 deficit to force extra innings Tuesday night at Segra Park. However, Jean Ramirez scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the tenth to give the Columbia Fireflies (4-4) a walk-off 5-4 victory to open the series.

Both starting pitchers were untouchable and kept the offenses off the board early. Fayetteville got five scoreless innings out of RHP Tyler Guilfoil, who was making his first start of 2023. Guilfoil allowed just one hit and one walk while fanning six Fireflies. On the other side, Columbia LHP Frank Mozzicato was dominant, striking out 13 batters over six frames.

The Fireflies got on the board first in the bottom of the sixth inning when Ramirez stole third base and John Garcia's throw sailed into left field, allowing Ramirez to trot home. Later in the inning, Columbia outfielder Erick Pena hit a three-run home run to right field off Woodpeckers RHP Joey Mancini to push the home team ahead, 4-0.

Mancini would settle in after the rough sixth and kept the Fireflies scoreless over the following two innings. In the meantime, Fayetteville got the bats going. Luis Encarnacion, making his Woodpeckers debut, grounded one through to right for a two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh. An errant pickoff attempt allowed Encarnacion to get to third before Ryan Clifford delivered another single to bring the score to 4-2.

Fayetteville got its biggest swing of the contest in the top of the eighth. After Jackson Loftin drew a two-out walk, Garcia made up for his mistake earlier by hammering a two-run homer to deep left field, tying the ballgame. It was Garcia's second home run of the season, tying him with Zach Cole for the team lead.

Zack Matthews (L, 0-2) came on in the bottom of the ninth and shut down Columbia's bats to force the game into extra innings. Fireflies' reliever John McMillon (W, 1-0) came on in the top of the tenth and stranded Tyler Whitaker at third to keep things tied going to the bottom half. With Ramirez starting the inning at second base, Omar Hernandez laid down a sacrifice bunt. Matthews fielded it cleanly, but his throw to first went awry and Ramirez trotted home, scoring the winning run.

The six-game series continues Wednesday night as RHP Michael Knorr gets the start for the Woodpeckers. On the other side, RHP Shane Panzini looks to make it back-to-back wins for the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

