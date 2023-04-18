Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fayetteville

The Fireflies open up their homestand tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia, while the Woodpeckers counter with RHP Tyler Guilfoil (0-0, 6.75 ERA).

Tonight is HBCU Night presented by Synovus Bank. Join us as we celebrate our local HBCU's and have a special performance from both the Allen University and Benedict College marching bands. It'll also be a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, where fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com

FIREFLIES FALTER IN FINALE, FALLING 9-2: The Fireflies couldn't hold on to an early 2-0 lead as they fell 9-2 to Charleston in the series finale at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park Sunday night. Charleston (4-4) took the lead in the fourth and never looked back. Carlos Colmenarez tripled to clear the bases, scoring three in the fourth to give Charleston a 4-2 lead. The next inning, Charleston added a run as Ryan Spikes scored on a Dominic Keegan single. In the seventh, the RiverDogs put the game to bed, scoring four runs on three hits and a walk. It was Keegan who had a two RBI single. At the end of the frame, the RiverDogs led Columbia 9-2.

HISTORY IN THE HOLY CITY: Friday, the Fireflies punched out a franchise-record 20 Charleston RiverDogs hitters across nine innings. It's a feat that has only been matched nine times in the Majors and it unseats the previous Fireflies record of 18, which was set May 5, 2021. In that contest vs Augusta, the Fireflies got 18 punchouts in eight innings, with Adrian Alcantara and Cruz Noriega both setting aside six, Emilio Marquez sitting down three, Nathan Webb a pair and Patrick Smith one hitter. Friday, it was David Sandlin setting the tone for nine across five innings, then Steven Zobac punched out all six hitters he faced before Samuel Valerio wrung up a pair in an inning and Eduardo Herrera closed the door with three in the ninth.

THROWING FIRE: Opening night, starter David Sandlin was one out away from completing five innings. The righty also fanned eight hitters, including three in the second inning as he displayed the stuff that allowed him to tally over 100 strikeouts at the University of Oklahoma in 2022. He added onto the performance with five innings and nine strikeouts Friday night at Charleston.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first seven games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only seven earned runs in 31.2 innings of work (1.99 ERA). The run includes 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and David Sandlin from Tuesday-Thursday. They've also punched out a combined 41 opposing hitters. The bullpen's journey has been a bit more rocky, allowing 18 runs in their first 25.1 innings (6.40 ERA).

RAMPING UP RAMIREZ: After going 0-4 Opening Night against the Augusta GreenJackets, outfielder Jean Ramirez has hit safely in a 2023 Fireflies-best five straight games. During the run, Ramirez is 8-21 (.381) with three runs scored and two doubles. He was able to add a stolen base in last night's doubleheader too.

FIRST ONE FOR McMILLON: In his third season with the Columbia Fireflies, last night, John McMillon came into game two of the doubleheader with a one run lead in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game for his first professional save. It was the reliever's 41st appearance in professional baseball. This season he has worked two innings, striking out five hitters without ceding a run.

REACH FOR THE SKY: The Fireflies welcome the first-place Fayetteville Woodpeckers into town this week. Columbia is fifth in the division, but only 2.5 games back of Fayetteville in the South Division standings.

