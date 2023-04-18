Morel's Walk-Off Single Gives Pelicans 2-1 Victory Over GreenJackets

In a game that was most notable for the pitching performances, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans edged out the Augusta GreenJackets 2-1 in 10 innings to take the series opener on Tuesday night. The win gives the Pelicans their first winning streak of the year as they moved up to 5-4, while the GreenJackets fell to 3-5.

The pitching stole the show on Tuesday night as starter Michael Arias struck out a career-high eight batters through four shutout innings with just two hits and a walk allowed. Angel Gonzalez also had a solid outing with five strikeouts through 1 2/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Tuesday's win went to Johzan Oquendo, who held the GreenJackets to one run in his 1 1/3 innings with three more strikeouts to just one walk. The Birds' pitching staff struck out a season-high 19 in the first game of the week.

It was a quiet night offensively for Myrtle Beach with just five hits but a few clutch performances. Rafael Morel (1-5, RBI) delivered the walk-off single in the 10th for his first hit of the night. Reginald Preciado (1-4, 3B, RBI) tripled in the seventh to bring home the first run and tie the game.

Augusta's pitching staff also impressed with starter Cedric De Grandpre tossing the first four scoreless frames with six strikeouts and one just hit and a walk allowed. Didier Fuentes came out of the bullpen and gave up the triple to Preciado but struck out three in his three innings. The loss went to Jason Franks, who fell an out shy of going one full inning and gave up the walk-off hit.

In 10 innings, the GreenJackets collected just three hits from three different players. David McCabe (1-2, RBI, BB) brought home the only run with a sacrifice fly while also adding a single. Ethan Workinger (1-4, 2B) and Nick Clarno (1-4) accounted for the other two hits.

Both pitching staffs dominated the first five innings, with the first run being scored in the sixth. Tyler Collins led off the frame for Augusta with a walk, and later stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Pelicans' catcher Moises Ballesteros. With one out, McCabe hit a sacrifice fly to center field as Colling crossed home for the game's first run.

That lead was short-lived as the Pelicans evened the score in the bottom of the seventh. Jefferson Encarnacion drew a two-out walk which gave way for Preciado. On a 3-2 pitch, Preciado roped a triple down the first base line and into the corner as Encarnacion came home to tie the game 1-1.

Both teams stayed quiet until the 10th when Augusta threatened with runners on first and second. Ambioris Tavarez went down swinging on an 0-2 pitch with the go-ahead run in scoring position to send the Pelicans back up to bat.

With Reivaj Garcia starting at second base, Miguel Pabon led off the frame with a walk. Cristian Hernandez would follow with a pop-out in the infield. Parker Chavers came up and grounded out to Francisco Floyd at second. Floyd missed the tag on Pabon but still threw Chavers out at first as the GreenJackets nearly missed an inning-ending double play. With runners on second and third, Morel chopped the second pitch down the third base line to McCabe, whose throw was late as Garcia scored the winning run.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. from Pelicans Ballpark, with 2022 Cubs' first-round pick Cade Horton slated to start for Myrtle Beach.

