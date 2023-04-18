Mozzicato Sets Record in Fireflies' Walk-Off Win

Columbia Fireflies' Frank Mozzicato in action

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies were walk-off winners on a record breaking night for starter Frank Mozzicato in a 5-4 victory over Fayetteville Tuesday night at Segra Park.

Frank Mozzicato was the story of the game, spinning four scoreless innings and striking out a Fireflies single-game record 13 pitchers. The previous record belonged to Tony Dibrell who fanned 11 hitters in a single game against the Charleston RiverDogs April 26, 2018. The southpaw's night was highlighted by a streak of seven consecutive strikeouts beginning with the second hitter he faced.

Columbia's bats exploded in the sixth. Jean Ramirez walked and stole a pair of bases to put himself in position to come home on an error to score the first run of the game. Next, Omar Hernandez singled and Daniel Vazquez walked to set the table for Erick Pena, who launched the Fireflies first homer of the season, a three-run shot that gave Columbia a 4-0 lead.

Fayetteville was able to add a pair in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game, which eventually sent the game into extras.

John McMillon (W, 1-0) entered the game in the tenth and set down Fayetteville in order, including striking out Sandro Gaston to leave the placed runner Tyler Whitaker stranded at third base.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jean Ramirez was able to score on a bunt from Omar Hernandez and a throwing error by Fayetteville pitcher Zack Matthews (L, 0-1).

Columbia continues their series with the Woodpeckers tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Panzini (0-0, 0.00 ERA) climbs the bump for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with righty Michael Knorr (1-0, 2.25 ERA).

The Fireflies' homestand continues tomorrow night at Segra Park. The gates for our first Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday open at 6 pm. Bring your furry friend to the park for free and enjoy the wonderful weather! You can also enjoy $5 16 oz cans of White Claw all night long. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

