Late Rally Lifts Mudcats Past Fireflies

June 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to break a two-all tie and beat the Columbia Fireflies 4-2 on Wednesday night at Segra Park.

Carolina (40-24) had the first two men reach in the ninth as Rece Walling singled and Blayberg Diaz was hit by a pitch before a fly out advanced Walling to third with one out.

Just a couple of pitches later, a wild pitch allowed Walling to score to break the stalemate and moments later, another wild pitch brought home Diaz to give the Mudcats the 4-2 lead.

The Mudcats opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Diaz scored on a base hit from Miguel Briceno to give Carolina the early advantage.

Columbia (35-29) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run by Erick Pena. Carolina tied the game in the third as Yhoswar Garcia scored on a Walling double to make it 2-2.

The game remained tied until the Mudcats scored twice in the ninth to win the game.

The series continues Thursday night at Segra Park with a scheduled 7:05pm EST first pitch. Carolina returns home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 25 when they face the Lynchburg Hillcats.

