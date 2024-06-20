Cortez Added from ACL Brewers; Galindez to 7-Day IL
June 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include RHP Enniel Cortez added from ACL Brewers and RHP Yorman Galindez was placed on the 7-day IL
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 5 on the injured list.
In summary:
6/20: RHP Enniel Cortez added from ACL Brewers
6/20: RHP Yorman Galindez placed on the 7-day IL as of June 19
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
