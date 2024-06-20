Batista Ties Career High in 4-3 Win for Cannon Ballers over Pelicans

June 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite falling behind early to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers used a masterful performance from their three pitchers and a four-run fourth inning to win, 4-3, on Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers finish the first half of the Carolina League season at 41-25, tallying the second-best record in the Carolina League only one half-game behind the Carolina Mudcats. Myrtle Beach completes the first half with a 29-37 record, eight games below .500.

RHP Aldrin Batista tossed a sharp six innings on the mound in his eleventh start of the season, tying a career-high with eight strikeouts. The righty allowed just one run on three hits, earning his sixth win of the year. Batista is now tied for the Carolina League lead in wins with Pelicans RHP Vince Reilly.

Out of the bullpen, RHP Luke Bell pitched another pair of shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. Bell has now not allowed an earned run in 15.1 innings over his last 11 games. Finally, RHP Jesus Mendez earned his eighth save of the year, most of any pitcher in the league, despite allowing a pair of runs on one hit.

Myrtle Beach tallied the first score of the ballgame in the top of the second, going ahead, 1-0, on a Carter Trice RBI single, scoring Alfonsin Rosario. After the second, the Pelicans failed to earn a baserunner until the eighth inning.

Kannapolis generated all four of their runs on two swings of the bat in the bottom of the fourth. Luis Pineda handed the Ballers the lead on an RBI single, driving in Mikey Kane and Ronny Hernandez to move ahead, 2-1. One batter later, Drake Logan notched a pair of RBI himself on a single to left field. The base knock drove in Albertson Asigen and Pineda, pushing the Cannon Ballers ahead, 4-1, after four.

The Pelicans pushed late against Mendez, hitting their 52nd home run of the season as a team to make it a one-run game. Alfonsin Rosario's ninth home run of the year scored Jacob Wetzel, making it, 4-3, with one out before Mendez retired the final two batters of the game.

Friday's game between the Cannon Ballers and Pelicans marks the first game of the second half in the Carolina League, and the fifth of seven games on the week. Postgame fireworks are scheduled in the Princess Night festivities, with LHP Tommy Vail getting the start for Kannapolis.

