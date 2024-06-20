Late Rally Falls Short in 9-5 Loss

June 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Gabriel Silva of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Gabriel Silva of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies rallied for five runs in the last three innings, but fell short 9-5 vs the Carolina Mudcats Thursday night at Segra Park.

Columbia got all their offense from a pair of homers. Gabriel Silva launched a three-run blast, his second of the year, in the seventh to score Erick Pena and Jhonny Perdomo to cut Carolina's lead to 7-3. In the ninth, it was Blake Mitchell's turn. Columbia's backstop launched his ninth long ball of the year to right-center, scoring Erick Torres and giving us the final score, 9-5.

The Mudcats got on the board first again Thursday night. Daniel Guilarte led the game off with a walk and then Yophery Rodriguez smashed his fifth homer of the season to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage.

Rodriguez added another run in the fifth inning. After Miguel Briceno drew a walk and Daniel Guilarte singled to move him to scoring position. Rodriguez had a base knock of his own to earn his third RBI and to push Carolina in front 3-0.

The big blow came in the top of the sixth. Carolina hit five singles in six hitters to score four runs to take a 7-0 lead. The Mudcats added two more in the eighth as Luis Castillo and Miguel Briceno were ableto come around to make it 9-3.

Starter Jefferson Figueroa worked three scoreless innings in his first start of the season for the Mudcats. He allowed just one hit before handing the ball to Jeison Pena.

Columbia continues their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-1, 4.76 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Carolina has yet to name their starter for the game.

The Fireflies honor Larry Doby tomorrow night with a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance thanks to The COMET and Soda Cap Connector. Tickets are available at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.