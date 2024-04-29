Late-Inning Heroics Lead Hops to Comeback Win

Eugene, OR - The Hops and Emeralds wrapped up a six-game series on Sunday at PK Park and it was another thriller. Two of the first five games of the series went to extra innings and Sunday was the same story. Neyfy Castillo had a clutch two-RBI triple in the ninth to tie the game and send it to extra innings, where the Hops scored three runs in the 10th en route to a 7-5 win.

Joe Elbis and Jack Choate each retired the side in order in the first two innings. Choate only needed 7 pitches in the third inning to set the Hops down, facing the minimum through three innings.

Hillsboro committed their league-leading 33rd and 34th errors of the season in the third, but Elbis was able to work around a bases loaded jam to escape without allowing a run.

Both teams scored in the fourth inning, with the Hops scoring two runs on Gavin Conticello's 11th RBI of the season and a solo shot off the scoreboard from Neyfy Castillo.

Eugene answered in the bottom half of the inning after a walk, single and sacrifice fly. The walk by Velasquez was the 108th of the year for the Ems, leading the league. Joe Elbis left the game with the Hops in front 2-1 after five innings and five strikeouts.

The sixth inning was a disaster for the Hops, as one of their top relievers Zane Russell recorded one out and then exited the game with an injury. Armando Vasquez entered the game and allowed a single and two straight hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Velasquez came through clutch with a two-out, two-RBI single to give Eugene the lead. The Emeralds led 4-2 heading to the seventh inning.

Hunter Dula made his season debut for Eugene in the sixth and set the Hops down in order. Nick Morreale pitched the seventh and eighth innings and also retired the Hops in order. Entering the ninth inning, Eugene recorded 12 straight outs of Hillsboro batters. In the meantime, Kyle Amendt dominated over two innings of work while striking out three and only allowing one base runner.

The Eugene lead remained 4-2 entering the ninth inning, sending Cameron Cotter out to close the game. Cotter had not allowed an earned run through his first nine innings of the year and had been perfect in save opportunities. Both Juan Corniel and Gavin Conticello reached base on walks, putting two runners on with one out. The walk for Conticello marked his 20th straight game reaching base. Neyfy Castillo smoked an opposite-field triple down the right field line just past the first baseman Morgan, clearing the bases and tying the game. Castillo was thrown out at the plate on a ground ball to second base that would have been the go-ahead run.

For the third time in the series Hillsboro and Eugene went to the tenth inning. Three straight hits by Crenshaw, Walters and Pintar scored three runs, with Walters' RBI double breaking the tie and Pintar's two-RBI single adding to the lead.

Eugene scored one run against Eli Saul in the ninth, but the Sacramento State alum would close the door with two strikeouts to end the game. Saul had an 0-2 count to all five batters in the tenth.

Eugene was just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base. Neyfy Castillo was three-for-four with three RBI in the win.

Hillsboro will open a six-game set with the Everett AquaSox on Tuesday at Funko Field. First pitch is at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620.

