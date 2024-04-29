AquaSox Back Home this Week

April 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

The AquaSox return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Hillsboro Hops starting Tuesday, April 30. The first pitch is at 7:05 PM, gates open at 6:00 (season ticket holder gates open at 5:30).

Third baseman Ben Williamson hopes to continue his hot start. He is currently fifth in the NWL in hitting with a .326 average. Williamson leads the league in RBI (17), hits (28), doubles (9), extra-base hits (11) and total bases (42).

Right-hander Michael Morales (1-0, 2.86 ERA) will be making his fifth start of the season. The Mariners, third round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, he is currently ranked as the #13 prospect in the system.

