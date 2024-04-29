Jean Walters Has a Series for the Ages as Los Monarcas de Eugene Fall in Extras

EUGENE, OR - "I BETTER HEAR SOME BAD BUNNY TONIGHT," Diego Velasquez screamed at the top of his lungs earlier Sunday afternoon while doing an autograph signing.

The restaurant he was signing in was completely full, he didn't care at all.

Realistically, the Emeralds were in a sad tune Sunday night, especially after Velasquez's sixth-inning two-run single was squandered by a poor bullpen performance down the stretch.

Over the span of a six-game series, Jean Walters recorded his first career save, hit a go-ahead double, AND attended the Oregon spring game. Quite the weekend for the 22-year-old.

He's bad news for the Ems; his two-run double in the tenth punctuated a three-run disaster of a tenth inning where Eugene lost the game.

Walters swatted a double to right amid the three-run frame. Eugene tallied one but couldn't complete the comeback in the bottom of the inning in the 7-5 loss.

Jack Choate and Hunter Dula laid a solid bedrock on the mound, holding Hillsboro to just two runs before Velasquez and the rest of Los Monarcas could cash in.

Although surrendering just two hits and striking out five, Choate's previously dominant day had a rocky final inning. He walked Andrew Pintar who - aided by a Choate two-base error on a pick-off - came around to score. Then, Neyfy Castillo, who entered amid a dreadful 0-12 stretch, blasted a homer.

Choate's counterpart, Joe Elbis, halted a poor start to the year by giving up just one run over five innings. The lone run came via a Justin Wishikowski sac-fly.

For a moment there, it looked like Eugene wouldn't be able to crack through at all.

Seemingly every time Los Monarcas hit a ball hard, Hillsboro found a way to glove it down and avoid damage.

A potential second-inning two-out rally in the form of a Justin Wishikoski knock was grabbed by shortstop Juan Corniel.

What looked to be a game-tying double off the bat of Onil Perez was caught by a sprawling Wyatt Crenshaw in right, ending the threat in the fifth.

But when the Emeralds weren't piecing up Hillsboro's pitchers, they were squandering the few opportunities they did get. Multiple chances with runners in scoring position and less than two outs came and went with no runners scored.

Velasquez's knock only gave Eugene a lead that was built up over many blown chances.

Zane Russell entered to begin the sixth, retired one and exited due to an injury. Vasquez entered and was pitiful, allowing a single and hitting two before a strikeout brought Velasquez to the plate.

His first pitch to Velasquez, a center-cut slider, was smoked through the left side, the ensuing throw home was nowhere close.

Velasquez's single only punctuated his torrid start to the season. His batting average is now up to .313, he reached base in three of four at-bats on a terrific night at P.K Park.

"Que Malo" Velasquez likely said before turning on that hanging first-pitch slider from Vasquez.

Velasquez's team-leading 20th knock of the season brought home Thomas Gavello and Justin Wishikowski. He will have to deal with a raucous Eugene crowd being the soundtrack to what looked to be a victory.

Eugene carried the lead into the ninth before Cam Cotter and his previously perfect ERA gave it away.

Cotter got the first out of the inning but quickly walked a pair, bringing up Castillo who tripled to right bringing in a pair. Castillo finished _ on the night, safe to say he broke out of that slump.

With the lead on the line, it was Eugene's turn for some terrific defense. Christian Cerda grounded to Thomas Gavello, his ensuing throw was in time for a bang-bang out at the plate. Catcher Onil Perez pumped his fist violently in celebration after tagging out Castillo at the plate.

Cotter's outing was poor from the start, which stirred Los Monarcas bullpen - the team's biggest bright spot of the series - with left-handed reliever Matt Mikuslki starting to get loose.

Skipper Jeremiah Knacksted, however, decided to stick with Cotter through the mostly left-handed heart of Hillsboro's lineup, especially after his veteran starter picked up a first out to begin the tenth.

Instead, the dizzying sequence that followed left Eugene all but done.

In back-to-back at-bats, Wyatt Crenshaw doubled - bringing the automatic runner Jose Fernandez - to third. Walters pounced on an elevated slider, to only add an exclamation point to his crazy series.

Short Hops

Hunter Dula made his first appearance of the season, firing a scoreless inning in relief of Choate.

Eugene entered with eight more stolen bases than the No. 2 two team in the Division, and 19 more than the third.

Three of six games in the series needed extra-innings to be completed.

