Ryan Hawks Named NWL Pitcher of the Week
April 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
Everett, WA: For the first time this season a Frog has been crowned Northwest League player of the week. Ryan Hawks pitched 5.0 of no hit ball against the Tri-City Dust Devils on April 27 striking out six (tying a career high). Overall in four starts this season, he is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.29 WHP
Hawks was the Mariners eight round selection (247th overall) in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player draft out of the University of Louisville, where he was on the All-ACC Academic Team. He was the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade High School Player of the Year
Breaking News: RHP @_RyanHawks has been named the NWL Pitcher of the Week (April 22-28). Congrats, Ryan pic.twitter.com/qe5Fv6AUFr - Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) April 29, 2024
LOOKING AHEAD: The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Hillsboro Hops starting Tuesday, April 30.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2024
- Ryan Hawks Named NWL Pitcher of the Week - Everett AquaSox
- Late-Inning Heroics Lead Hops to Comeback Win - Hillsboro Hops
- Sanchez's Stellar Sunday Stirs Tri-City to Split - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Jean Walters Has a Series for the Ages as Los Monarcas de Eugene Fall in Extras - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.