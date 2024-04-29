Ryan Hawks Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

April 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: For the first time this season a Frog has been crowned Northwest League player of the week. Ryan Hawks pitched 5.0 of no hit ball against the Tri-City Dust Devils on April 27 striking out six (tying a career high). Overall in four starts this season, he is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.29 WHP

Hawks was the Mariners eight round selection (247th overall) in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player draft out of the University of Louisville, where he was on the All-ACC Academic Team. He was the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade High School Player of the Year

Breaking News: RHP @_RyanHawks has been named the NWL Pitcher of the Week (April 22-28). Congrats, Ryan pic.twitter.com/qe5Fv6AUFr - Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) April 29, 2024

LOOKING AHEAD: The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Hillsboro Hops starting Tuesday, April 30.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.