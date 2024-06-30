Late Comeback Falls Short in 14-12 Loss Sunday

MISSOULA, MT - The Glacier Range Riders attack got things rolling early, and often in the series finale with the Missoula PaddleHeads. Glacier would tally 10 runs over the course of the first 3 innings. Going into the bottom of the 6th, the Range Riders also held a 9-run lead after pushing a pair of runs across. Missoula made sure however that it would not be an easy walk to the finish line with a huge push in the innings that followed.

The PaddleHeads would score 8 runs combined in 2 4-run rallies in the 6th, and 7th. This would turn a 9 run game into a 1-run contest in seemingly a blink of an eye. Despite this push of momentum, the PaddleHeads would never come any closer in the contest as Glacier would sneak out of town Sunday with a 14-12 win. Missoula will now hit the road for a 9-game road trip beginning Tuesday night in action opposite the Boise Hawks.

A 3-run rally in the top of the 1st would get Glacier going early for the second game in a row. Ty Penner would strike in the frame starting things off with an RBI double. Christian Kirtley would then drive in a run with a sacrifice fly ahead of a run-scoring single from Chad Castillo making the score 3-0. Penner had a huge day in the win for Glacier finishing 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Castillo was also a big factor finishing 3-for-6. Kirtley proved to be a menace throughout the series.

The 2nd year Range Rider knocked in 16 runs over the course of the series and finished with a .500 batting average in his plate appearances after finishing 2-for-4 Sunday. A 3rd inning rally from the Glacier offense would see their lead grow even more.

The Range Riders would tally a game high 6 runs in the top of the third to bring their run total to double digits. Nick Block would get things rolling in the frame with an RBI single that brought the lead to 2. The long ball would then do damage as home runs from Gabe Howell, and Penner would see the Glacier lead expand to 10-4. Howell would finish the contest 2-for-4.

Glacier would expand its lead to its largest of the afternoon in the top of the 6th bringing home a pair. Ben Fitzgerald would knock in a run with a single before seeing a run score on a bases loaded hit batsman. Trailing 13-4, Glacier seemingly was in a great position to win by a comfortable margin. The PaddleHeads had other ideas.

Missoula would begin its fight back into the game in the bottom of the 6th. A home run into right center field from Taylor Smith would jumpstart a rally. Two batters later, Roberto Pena would hit the 2nd home run of the inning, trimming the deficit to 13-8. Missoula would make things very interesting in the next half inning. Pena tallied 4 RBIs in the game finishing 1-for-4.

A 2-out rally would see the Glacier lead trimmed all the way down to 1 run in the 7th inning. Colin Gordon did the first damage in the 4-run rally hitting an RBI single. Patrick Chung would then hit a 3-run home run into right center to make the score 13-12. This would be the last time on the board for Missoula however as a rally would fall short in the bottom of the 9th.

Trailing by 2, Missoula would put pressure on the Range Riders in the bottom of the 9th seeing the first 2 men reach base. Reliever Cam Cowan was able to settle down from that point, however retiring the next 3 batters he faced to nail down the save for Glacier. The PaddleHeads will now turn their attention to a long stint of games on the road.

The PaddleHeads (27-9) will play their next 9 games on the road beginning a road trip in the state of Idaho on Tuesday. Their first stop on this 2-city trip will be the state capital in a battle with the Boise Hawks (21-15). Action in a 6-game series begins with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday night. Catch all the action from Memorial Stadium throughout the week on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

