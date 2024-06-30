Long Ball Leads Range Riders to 14-12 Win

June 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT- After seeing pitching play a big role in recent games, action between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders would be much different. The PaddleHeads attack would tally runs in each of the first 5 innings offensively in game 5 leading to a double digit run total. Glacier brought their big bats with them as well with extra base hits playing a big role throughout tallying 6 home runs. This would lead to another tight battle coming down the stretch. In the end, the team that made it to the win column would be the one that was able to wiggle out of a couple of strenuous late inning situations.

After seeing the first 2 men reach in the bottom of the 7th, Glacier reliever Montana Quigley was able to settle down, striking out a pair to get out of the inning. Missoula would also see 3 batters reach in the next half inning. However, the Range Riders would avoid another rally by picking 2 men off the bases. Missoula would be held off the board in the final 4 frames as it stood allowing the Range Riders to find the win column in a 14-12 final tally.

