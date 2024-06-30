Rain Provides No Relief in Another Loss

June 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







On another rainy night in Grand Junction, the middle innings proved unkind to the Jackalopes as they fell to the Rocky Mountain Vibes 12-1.

Starter Josh Verdon avoided the big inning through his first four innings, even working 1-2-3 fourth.

As the game moved to the fourth, the Jackalopes were in striking distance, trailing 4-1. However, Verdon filled the bases and was removed for Isaiah Campa. The reliever got one out, but then Dane Tofteland lifted oN, delivering a long grand slam home run into the left-field bleachers.

The Vibes added on with a three-run home run from Steven Rivas in the top of the 6th, stretching the lead to 11-1.

Offensively, the Jackaloeps had chances early, getting seven men on in the first three innings, but they could only score one run on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the third inning.

Rain and lightning halted the game for 55 minutes in the middle of the 7th.

Following the delay, Will Levine worked a scoreless frame, striking out two.

Hunter Bryan also got some work in out of the pen, giving up a solo home run but also striking out three in the top of the 9th.

The Jackalopes and Vibes conclude the home-and-home series Sunday morning with Brunch at the Ballpark and first pitch scheduled for 11:35. Tickets can be purchased at gjjackalopes.com.

