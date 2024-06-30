Stangs Fall in Series Finale

June 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







A long Jefferson Lines Roadtrip comes to an end as the Mustangs find themselves on the losing side of game 6 14-10. A tough series to stomach as the Mustangs started the series in the thick of the first half playoff race, but dropped five straight games after winning the series opener.

Highlights

Gabe Wurtz had a multi-hit game including a solo homer ripped the opposite way to right in the top of the first. We saw a couple more homers for the Stangs offense as Brendan Ryan collected his second of the series, a solo shot, and Patrick Mills hit his 11th of the season; a two run blast that went 411 ft and 102 MPH off his bat. Brendan Medoro pitched another strong outing. He was able to give the Mustangs three innings and just one earned run given up in relief of starter Luke Rettig. Jonathan Haab had yet another scoreless outing and he lowered his ERA from 0.64 down to 0.60 with another two strikeouts.

The Mustangs will be back at home for their third homestand, they're going to welcome the current second place standing Northern Colorado Owlz. They'll be in town from Tuesday-Sunday before the Monday day off and we'll see the Ogden Raptors in town for a rematch of the 2023 PBL Championship Series Tuesday-Thursday.

