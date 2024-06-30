Mustangs Skid Falls to 4 Games

June 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







A tough one on a nice Saturday evening as the Mustangs dropped their 4th straight game. After winning the series opener, the Mustangs have faced an entirely different Voyagers team the last 4 nights as the offense for Great Falls has completely come alive. The key of this series remained the same. Clutch hitting. The Mustangs stranded seven runners on base in the first four innings. They went 1-10 with runners in scoring position and 3-14 with runners on.

Don't Knock the Starter

Logan Lee finished tonight with a line of 4 IP, 8 Hits, 6 ER, and 4K's. Logan was spotting like no other tonight, just pounding the outside corner. He was hitting all his spots but the Voyagers hits had eyes tonight as they kept finding the outfield grass. Logan will keep his head up and have a great bounceback start at home next week.

Lineup Shuffling

Brendan Ryan stayed in the two spot tonight but he got a day off his feet from CF as he was tonight's DH. Briley Knight got the start in center hitting 9th and he looked fantastic. A two-hit game with a double, a single, and he was HBP to reach base 3 times. Jacob Kline made it back to the lineup tonight and launched his first homer of the year, a 365ft shot that was 101 MPH off the bat and over the Voyagers scoreboard.

The Mustangs are back tomorrow for a Sunday Matinee game. First pitch, 11:30 AM

Listen live on espn910, 105.5, espnbillings.com

Watch live on flobaseball.tv

Catch the Mustangs back at home next week! They'll take on the Northern Colorado Owlz in a crucial first half playoff race Tuesday-Sunday.

