Late Blast Dashes Nuts' Hopes in 8-6 Loss

July 31, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Modesto, CA - After erasing a five-run deficit, the Modesto Nuts gave up a ninth-inning lead in their 8-6 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Gavin Stone tossed six shutout innings for the Quakes (43-33) while their offense built up a five-run lead. In the seventh, the Nuts (41-36) pushed across four runs with four straight hits to start the inning against reliever Julian Smith. In the eighth, Alberto Rodriguez beat out an infield single to start the inning. Trent Tingelstad gave the Nuts a brief lead when he launched a two-run homer over the right field wall.

In the top of the ninth, Luis Curvelo (L, 3-1) was tasked with the save opportunity. He walked the first man he faced before Eddys Leonard smashed the game-winning two-run homer.

Carlos Alejo (S, 4) worked around a two-out single in the ninth inning to send the Nuts to their second straight loss.

Sam Carlson started the game and worked 4.2 innings allowing five runs, two earned, on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

The series finale of the six-game set is at 6:05 pm on Sunday night against the Quakes at John Thurman Field.

