Four-Run Ninth Sinks Nuts in 14-13 Loss

Modesto, CA - After the Modesto Nuts held an eight-run lead in the sixth inning, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored nine unanswered runs to hand the Nuts a 14-13 loss on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Alberto Rodriguez lifted a three-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Nuts (41-35) a 13-5 lead over the Quakes (42-33).

In the seventh inning, the Quakes started their comeback against Elvis Alvarado. A lead off walk scored on Alex De Jesus' RBI double. Marco Hernandez singled home a run after that. Aldrich De Jong beat out an infield single that allowed a third run in the inning to score. Eddys Leonard walked with the bases loaded against Jorge Benitez. Jorbit Vivas then beat out another RBI infield single.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Nuts failed to add on to their lead when they left the bases loaded after three singles.

Matthew Willrodt (L, 1-3) entered in the top of the ninth to try and nail down a save and give the Nuts their third straight win. He struck out Aldrich de Jongh to start the inning before Ismael Alcantara was hit by Willrodt. Sam McWilliams singled to put two runners on. Matthew Willrodt then balked to put two runners into scoring position. Eddys Leonard plated one run with a single. Jorbit Vivas then grounded out back to the pitcher and that meant the Nuts were just one out away from a victory. Alex De Jesus walked to put the go-ahead run aboard. Imanol Vargas delivered the game-winning blow with a two-run double.

Aldry Acosta (W, 4-3) finished the game for the Quakes working two perfect frames in the eighth and ninth innings to send the Nuts to the loss.

Game five of the six-game series with the Quakes is on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

