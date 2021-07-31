Another Ninth-Inning Rally for Rancho

Modesto, CA - For the second straight night in Modesto, the Quakes pulled off an awesome comeback, this time by scoring three times in the ninth to take an 8-6 decision at John Thurman Field.

The Quakes actually led this one by a score of 5-0, but Modesto turned the tables on Rancho and scored four in the seventh to make it a one-run game at 5-4. Trent Tingelstad homered with a man aboard in the eighth off eventual winner Elio Serrano (1-0), taking a temporary 6-5 lead.

Luis Curvello (3-1) was called upon to get the final three outs for the Nuts and struggled in the ninth. Luis Ramos walked on four pitches and Eddys Leonard followed by blasting the first pitch he saw for a two-run homer, his 14th of the year to give Rancho a 7-6 lead.

Sauryn Lao gave the Quakes some insurance with two outs, as he singled home Sam McWilliams to make it 8-6.

Carlos Alejo survived the ninth, as he recorded the first two outs before giving up a line drive that hit his left shoulder and created a bit of panic. Alejo rebounded though to get pinch-hitter Noelvi Marte to end the game and earn his fourth save.

Lao homered earlier, his ninth of the season to help build a 5-0 lead for Rancho.

The Quakes got a magnificent pitching performance from Gavin Stone, who faced just two batters over the minimum over six innings. Stone, in attempting to win his first professional game, allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out a career-high nine. He left with a 5-0 lead, but was forced to take a no-decision.

Rancho (43-33) will look to make it four out of six in Modesto on Sunday at 6:05pm, as Robbie Peto (0-3) takes on Max Roberts (0-0) in the finale.

After this current 12-game road trip, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 3rd, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday the 4th will be a Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

