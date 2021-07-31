Fresno Blanks Lake Elsinore 3-0 Behind Superb Defense and Pitching

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (51-25) kept the Lake Elsinore Storm (33-43) offense in hibernation, blanking them 3-0 Friday night from "The Diamond." Fresno earned their seventh shutout of the season while improving to 20-6 in July, 26-8 against the Low-A West South Division and 37-5 when allowing three runs or fewer.

Four Grizzlies' arms combined on the shutout. Tony Locey chucked a career-high four and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and three walks while fanning four. Juan Mejia added a season-best two and one-third frames, striking out three. He enjoyed his first win of the 2021 campaign. Anderson Bido secured a clean eighth and Gavin Hollowell picked up his first save in a Fresno uniform.

The Grizzlies bullpen has been a big reason for their success in July. Over 104 innings pitched, the relievers have given up 30 earned runs, which is good for a 2.60 ERA. Overall, the bullpen has notched an 11-2 record, allowing 87 hits, 35 runs, 30 earned runs (six homers), 31 walks and 100 strikeouts through 26 July games.

Fresno tallied all three of their runs from Lake Elsinore miscues. Eddy Diaz waltzed home once while Ezequiel Tovar plated two runs. One of Tovar's runs came on a wild pitch in which he scored from second. Diaz and Drew Romo each belted a pair of singles in the triumph. Romo extended his hit streak to nine contests, a personal-best. Trevor Boone mustered the other single.

The Storm lineup had its opportunities but couldn't scratch across a run. Their biggest chance came in the third, but an amazing 2-6-2 double play got the Grizzlies out of the jam. Lake Elsinore starter Noel Vela (1-8) suffered the decision after six strong frames. Both squads are back in action tomorrow evening at 6:35 pm.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies staff (9.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (1-4, 2 R, SB)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (2-4, R)

- C Drew Romo (2-4)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- Storm staff (9.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K)

- C Brandon Valenzuela (2-4, 2B)

- LF Angel Solarte (1-4, 3B)

On Deck:

Saturday, July 31 @ Lake Elsinore Storm, Fresno RHP Blake Goldsberry (4-1, 3.86) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Dwayne Matos (0-2, 4.12), 6:35 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Fresno has won 12 of their last 13 road games.

The Grizzlies did not smack an extra-base hit in the contest, ending the streak at 61 games straight of doing so.

